Robert “Bob” J. Jones, 82, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020.
Bob was born Feb. 2, 1938, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Melvin and Myrna (Cooney) Jones.
On May 1, 2013, Bob married Marion (Harmon-Williamson), who survives.
Bob retired from Tonn and Blank Construction Company where he was an engineer for many years. He was a member of Beechwood Golf Course and the Lions Club of La Porte. He loved to fish and golf.
Bob also is survived by a daughter, Jane Ciara; two sons, Brett (Atea) Jones of Muskegon, Michigan, and Brad (Eva Arnett) Jones of La Porte, Indiana; eight grandchildren; three step-children, Thomas (Eva) Williamson of Michigan City, David (Lori) Williamson of Michigan City and Timothy (Karen) Williamson of Portage, Indiana; 10 step-grandchildren; 17 step-great-grandchildren, and a brother, Timothy (Sylvia) Jones of Florida. He is preceded in death by his parents; and first wife, Sandra (Schreiber) Jones.
Private burial will take place in Swan Lake Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Avenue, Valparaiso, Indiana 46383 or Lions Club of La Porte.
Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com.
