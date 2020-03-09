Brett Allen McNeal was born Aug. 30, 1985, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Richard and Samara McNeal.
He united with Jesus Christ at a very early age and was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, serving faithfully in the youth department on the junior usher board, treasurer of Sunday school, and Christian Education.
Brett graduated from Michigan City High School with honors. He was section leader of the marching band, member of the track team, a member of National Honor Society, Vice President of the Spanish Club, Senior Class Representative to student government, and selected as a delegate to Hoosier Boys State.
In 2004 the Unity Foundation of La Porte County awarded Brett the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship. He was one of only six students in the county to receive this prestigious honor.
He attended Butler University where he immediately became active in service organizations. During his junior year he received a grant that allowed him to study abroad in Hong Kong. In 2008 he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree, Honors Designation.
Brett was a fun loving person with an infectious personality. Family was very important to him. He had many friends locally and abroad. Brett enjoyed recreational travel and also was afforded the opportunity to travel through his employment.
Brett loved people and never met a stranger. His love for life resonated with everyone he came in contact with. His wonderful sense of humor made people gravitate toward him. One of his greatest enjoyments was having a cup of Starbucks.
Brett departed this life on March 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Ima McNeal and Samuel Elliott.
He leaves to cherish a lifetime of memories to his parents, Richard and Samara McNeal of Michigan City, Indiana; grandmother, Mildred Elliott of Indianapolis, Indiana; brother Von McNeal (Brandice) of Indianapolis, Indiana; niece Gabrielle McNeal; nephews Kobie and Chrystan McNeal, Uncle Tyrone and Aunt Marilyn Perteet of Michigan City; aunt Donna Bailey and cousin Dustin Bailey of Indianapolis; uncle Kevin Elliott; cousins Vernessa Byrd (Tim) of Atlanta, Georgia; cousin Dannon Martin of Michigan City, Indiana; godmother June Garnett of Indianapolis, Indiana; and a host of cousins, aunts, uncles, friends, and family.
Services will be noon March 14, 2020, at New Hope M. B. Church with Pastor Jacarra Williams to officiate. Burial will take place at noon on March 16, 2020, at Swan Lake Cemetery. Family hour will be 11 a.m. March 14, 2020, at the church until the time of service.
