Mary Ellen Mills, Loving Mom, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother passed away in Tucson, Arizona, at the age of 82 on Jan. 25, 2020.
She was born Oct. 27, 1937, in La Porte, Indiana, to Harlan K. and Florence H. (Lock) Watson.
She is survived by three daughters, Mariann Williams, Karen Nieto and Lorrie Mills of Tucson; and three sons, Michael of Michigan City, John (Terri) Mills and Jerry (Rebecca) Mills of La Porte, Indiana.
She has 11 grandchildren, Jennifer, DeeAnna, Kenneth, Michael, Jr., Nicholas, Brandon, Sarah, Nathan, Jessica, Matthew and Heather; and 16 great-grandchildren. She is survived by one brother, Charles Watson of Michigan City, Indiana; and adopted daughter, Kathleen Loring of Knox, Indiana; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Her children and a very special long-time family and friend, Barbara, were with her until the end.
She graduated from La Porte High School and worked at Stelerema for 20 years before moving to Phoenix, Arizona, in 1981 where she worked for Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station where she retired after 20 years of service.
She enjoyed Travel, Bingo, her puppy dogs and especially spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by son, Richard C. Mills; her parents; sister Bonnie; and two brothers, Harlan, Jr. and James.
Viewing services will be held at Root Funeral Home Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9-10 a.m. at Queen of All Saints Church. A Mass at Queen of All Saints, Michigan City, Indiana, will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. before going to her final resting place, Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Phoenix, Arizona, to remember the amazing life and joy Mary so graciously shared with all of her family and friends.
