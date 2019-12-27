Dorothy Daniels March 25, 1932 - Dec. 26, 2019

Dorothy Daniels, 87, of La Porte peacefully passed away, surrounded by family, on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at La Porte Hospital and Health Services.
Dorothy was born on March 25, 1932, in Garrett, Kentucky, to George and Angie (McGuire) Patrick.
On Feb. 3, 1950, in Garrett, Kentucky, she married Charles Curtis who preceded her in death on June 13, 2016. Surviving are her children, George Everett Daniels of Louisiana, Linda (Scott Zander) Lukac of La Porte, and Teresa (Andrew) Tibbs of Roswell, Georgia; eight grandchildren, Mary Daniels, Kristi (Tim) McCormick, Jerry (Brandy) Lukac, Matt (Tara) Tibbs, Shana (Tom) Ford, Ryan Tibbs, George Daniels Jr., and Alyssa Webber; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Trudy Carter of Ashland, Kentucky; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Judith Irene Daniels; and siblings, James W. Patrick, Jack A. Patrick, John R. Patrick, Harold G. Patrick, George R. (Pat) Patrick Jr., Belva Johnson, Georgia Handshoe and Josephine Scutchfield.
Dorothy was a housekeeper for many years at various facilities. Her favorite past times included completing puzzles and word searches. Dorothy loved game shows, especially "The Price Is Right." She was known as the domino champion of the family. Most importantly, she enjoyed keeping up with her grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at First Free Will Baptist Church of Rolling Prairie. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at First Free Will Baptist Church of Rolling Prairie and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to First Free Will Baptist Church, 2456 E. Ind. 2, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371-9716.
