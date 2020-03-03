Eva Marie “Eve” Wolff, 98, of Michigan City passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Franciscan Health – Michigan City.
Cremation will take place and burial will be at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery.
Eva was born Sept. 30, 1921, in Michigan City to the late Harry and Nellie (Sullivan) Miller.
On June 24, 1947, in Winimac, Indiana, she married Charles Arthur Wolff, who passed away on Oct. 28, 2014.
Surviving is one daughter, Susan (James Tidwell) Wolff of Green Valley, Arizona; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.
She was the retired co-owner of Wolff Printing.
She was a member of the Elks Lodge 432 and was an avid golfer. She was a member of Long Beach Country Club and Pottawatomie Country Club. She was a proud veteran serving in the WAVES in the Navy Air during WWII. She loved to play bridge and had a great sense of humor. She loved to travel and spend time with his family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army or Alzheimer’s Research.
