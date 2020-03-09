Cheryl Suzanne (Hauptli) Smith, 74, of Michigan City passed away on March 4, 2020. She was born on Nov. 29, 1945, and grew up in Francesville, Indiana.
Cheryl was employed by Bethlehem Steel for 25 years. She loved to find the best deals while shopping garage sales, always knowing the right ones to go to! Her family never left empty handed after a visit to Cheryl. She loved her family dearly and treasured her fur babies. Cheryl also liked to travel, and to lunch with her friends.
Cheryl leaves behind her beautiful, loving granddaughter, Avery Griffin, grandson, Grayson Griffin, and their parents, Shane and April Griffin; her sister, Sallie (Frank) Blaser of Florida; nieces and nephew, Dottie Trusty of California, Dixie (Jerry) Hyenga, Ed (Karen) Trusty and Wendy Slawson of Idaho, and Patience (Shane) Cooley-Skeen of Indiana; several great-nieces and nephews and cousins; and a wonderful group of friends.
Her only son, Aaron Smith, passed away on Sept. 19, 2010. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Dorothy (Moncel) Hauptli; sister, Joyce Slawson; brother, Gary Joe Hauptli; and nephew, Jimmy Slawson.
