Gloria Harmon Aug. 23, 1939 - Dec. 11, 2019

Gloria Harmon, 80, of Michigan City passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Aperion the Arbors in Michigan City.
We are sad to share the news of the passing of Gloria Harmon. Her long fight with dementia has come to an end. Gloria lived for the love of her husband and her children. And as one of the last things she said was "I just want to go home." Here's knowing your there now, at peace, with your honey on the dance floor.
Per Gloria's wishes there will be no viewing and cremation will take place. A time of remembrance to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. Private burial of her ashes will be in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens.
Root Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Gloria was born Aug. 23, 1939, in Michigan City to the late Leo and Martha (Niespodziany) Benke.
On Sept. 20, 1958, in Michigan City she married Marlow Harmon, who died Jan. 3, 2007.
Surviving is one daughter, Julie (Scott) Nicely of La Porte; two sons, Rick and Scott both of Michigan City; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one sister, Judith Stantz of Michigan City; one brother, Richard Benke of Kokomo, Indiana; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Gloria is preceded in death by one son, Mark Harmon, who passed away on June 9, 2013.
Gloria was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all who knew and loved her. He motto was, "Nothing before noon." She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association to held end Alzheimer's and Dementia.
Commented