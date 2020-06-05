Shirley J. Ott, age 91, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on June 4, 2020, at Addison Pointe in Chesterton, Indiana. Shirley was born May 12, 1929, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Steve and Edna (Westphal) Orlowski, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Diane (Tim) Newman and Brenda (Tom) Beckley; grandchildren, Dustin (Elizabeth) Newman, Cory (Janelle) Newman, Danielle Beckley and Marissa (Christopher) Warfel; and great-grandchildren, Molly, Natalie, T. J., Gia and Nic. Shirley is also preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Wenzel in 1993, and her second husband, Jack Ott; and brother, Kenneth Orlowski.
