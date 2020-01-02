William K. “Will” O’Brien, age 41, of Buchanan, Michigan, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at his home in Buchanan, Michigan.
He was born on Aug. 21, 1978, in Muncie, Indiana, to Thomas and Rebecca (Blackburn) O’Brien, who survive.
Will is also survived by his children, Kyle and Paige O’Brien; brother, Barry (Sue) O’Brien; and companion, Stephenie Wilcox.
Will was a table game supervisor at Four Winds Casino. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan and enjoyed basketball and hockey. Will was a loving father and son.
Those wishing to pay their respects are invited to Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home, located at 613 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360 on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, from 1-3 p.m.
Funeral service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home with Pastor Nancy Nichols of First United Methodist Church officiating. Services will conclude at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Will may be given to the donor’s charity of choice.
