Richard H. Sischo, 56, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at 8:05 p.m. in Franciscan Health – Michigan City, Indiana.
A private family gathering will take place at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana.
He was born April 8, 1963, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Grover Sischo and Clara (Piotrowski) Sischo. On Dec. 12, 1987, in Nashville, Tennessee, he married Amy (Tays) Sischo, who survives in Michigan City, Indiana.
Also surviving are mother, Clara Sischo of Michigan City, Indiana; son, Joseph (Denise Prendergast) Sischo of Chicago, Illinois; two daughters, Emily (Timothy Coffman) Sischo of La Porte, Indiana, and Danielle (Aaron) Verzal of South Haven, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Kathleen, Gabriel, Alexander, Victor and three other grandchildren; sister, Theresa Chaddock of Beverly Shores, Indiana; four brothers, Robert (Barb) Sischo of Hamlet, Indiana, Kenneth Sischo of The Pines, Michigan City, Indiana, Tommy (Jane) Sischo of La Vergne, Tennessee, and Michael Sischo of Nashville, Tennessee; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Grover Sischo; sister, Charmaine Gardner; and brother, Timothy Sischo.
Richard worked for 25 years as a welder/fabricator. He loved helping people and helping at the Pines Bible Church. Richard enjoyed fishing, remote control cars, and especially loved hosting cookouts and spending time with his family.
Contributions may be made to the family of Richard H. Sischo.
