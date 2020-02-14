Michael John Flanigan, 70, of Long Beach, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at 5:49 a.m. in his home.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Brother Shaun Gray officiating. Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m. Tuesday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
He was born May 4, 1949, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Clinton John “C.J.” and Marian Flanigan.
Surviving are his daughter, Katherine Flanigan of South Bend, Indiana; two sons, Kevin Flanigan of Thornton, Colorado, and Kyle (Joan) Flanigan of Long Beach, Indiana; four grandchildren, Lennon Lange, Kayanna Lange, Colin Flanigan and Matthew Flanigan; sister, Marlene “Michele” Flanigan of Michigan City, Indiana; and his significant other, Norma Cruise of Trail Creek, Indiana.
Mike was the retired owner of Flanigan Tires in Michigan City and was a U.S. Navy Veteran of Vietnam. He was an avid pool player and enjoyed music, vacationing in Florida, going to the beach, watching sunsets and being with family and friends. Mike was always quick with a joke.
Contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www. otthaverstock.com.
Commented