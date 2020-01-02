Edna Mae Brandley Jan 2, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Edna Mae Brandley, 76, of New Buffalo, Michigan, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Mishawaka, Indiana. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sommerfeld Chapel in New Buffalo, Michigan. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Eedition The News Dispatch 17 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDunes is 'like Yellowstone now'Woman gets 39 years for forcing girl into sexFlu restrictions announced at Franciscan Health'... to continue his caring spirit'LP man killed in crash on Toll RoadCouncilmen share concerns over $1.6 million in appropriationsSnow could make for messy New Year's EveTeaming up to deliver food and so much moreReady for 'greatest challenge'Welham plant to get facelift for artists Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedAirport bus service ends Dec. 31 (1) Recent Comments keyunnaatl@aol.com said: I am sadden and deeply hurt by Coach USA shuttering it's doors. This coach line has been apart of my travels when I was in the military and my… View more Prince charles said: Swistek should be the Chief of police. He and the other two did the right thing. View more Mandy said: sounds like a good idea to me View more Mandy said: very strange sad situation for sure...maybe we can move on now View more Cgant said: Congrats to all new chief of police and his assistants,so very proud of you all.. View more Community Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView
