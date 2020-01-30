Mable Lunsford Gorley, 85, of La Porte passed away peacefully at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at VNA Hospice Center, Valparaiso.
She was born Sept. 19, 1934, in Kewanna, Indiana, to Charles and Lula (Arion) Latta.
Mable attended Lambs Chapel United Methodist Church, La Porte and Faith City Assembly of God, Michigan City. She faithfully read the word of God from her Bible. Mable enjoyed country music and singing karaoke at Waterford Inn. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Mable was very forward and opinionated in a loving way. We will remember her laughing, telling stories and reminiscing family memories. She will be dearly missed by her family.
Surviving are her six children, Kandi Griffith of Bloomington, Indiana, Mark Lunsford of Janesville, Wisconsin, Doneta Jonsson of Fridley, Minnesota, Mike Lunsford of Cedar Springs, Michigan, Daniel Lunsford of Moose Lake, Minnesota, and Deanna Laughlin of La Porte, Indiana; three siblings, Melvin, Earl and William Latta; 15 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
Preceding in death were her parents; first husband, Donald Lunsford; former husband, Walter Gorley; one daughter, Mayetta Ivesdal; and four siblings, Velda, Floyd, Wanda and Mitch.
Cremation will take place. A committal service will be held at 12 Noon, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Swan Lake Cemetery, Chapel, Patio Blvd., Michigan City with Pastor Jay Loucks officiating. Entombment will follow the service. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, La Porte, 219-362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of Mable Lunsford Gorley.
