Aria Elizabeth Scarborough, anxiously awaited little one to Felisha Stout and Lucas Scarbrough of Kingsford Heights, passed away due to complication at 2:45 p.m. CST on March 10, 2020, in Michigan City.
Aria is survived by her parents; her three brothers, Colson of Kingsford Heights, and Ryder and Landyn of La Porte; grandparents, Scott and Jennifer Stout of Union Mills and Jeff and Shelly Velchek of Westville; uncles, Michael Stout of Ora, Caleb Stout of Union Mills and Alan Velchek of Westville; aunts, Abigail Velchek of Westville and Shyann Stout of Union Mills; great-grandparents, Robert and JoAnne Faught of Valparaiso, LeRoy and Margaret Stout of Star City, Cindy Kraus of La Porte, Rose Wade of Valparaiso, and Judy Bodo of Westville; great-great-grandma, Thelma McGinnis of La Porte; and many great aunts, uncles and cousins.
Aria is preceded in death by her sister, Emma; great-great-grandpa, Jack McGinnis; grandpas, Glenn Wade and Scott Scarborough; and great-great-grandma, Ward.
Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
A time of visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family c/o Felisha Stout, 2900 Monroe St., La Porte, IN 46350.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.cutler cares.com.
