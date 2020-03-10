William George Hornyak of Fredericksburg passed away on Saturday, March 7, in the Windcrest Nursing and Rehab Center at the age of 76 years.
William was born Sept. 9, 1943, in South Bend, Indiana, to William Kaiser and Elizabeth Lukasc Hornyak. He graduated from Michigan City High School. After graduation he began to take classes at Purdue University. He graduated from there with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology. From there he sought and obtained his Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology and Sociology. He also attended Norte Dame University and completed his Doctoral coursework. He worked in Juvenile Probation in Michigan City, Indiana, and was Detention Supervisor in South Bend, Indiana. Later, He moved to Texas and became Parole supervisor for the Texas Youth Commission in the Dallas/Ft Worth area. He obtained his LMFTand began to work in private practice, counseling adults and Juveniles. Later, he became a Professor of Sociology at El Centro College in Dallas, Texas. He eventually became Department Chair there. He also taught part-time at Texas A&M-Commerce and the University of North Texas, all while continuing his counseling practice. He retired in 2014 and moved with his wife to Fredericksburg.
William is survived by his wife, Rebecca Hornyak of Fredericksburg; and his children and their spouses, Kristen and Tony Bonelli of Elkhart, Indiana, and William L. and Erin Hornyak of South Bend, Indiana. He is also survived by his sister and spouse, Kathy and Gary Miller of Terre Haute, Indiana; and sister-in-law, Elane Hornyak of Michigan City, Indiana; and a niece and two nephews, Rick, David, and Elizabeth and her Husband, Derrick.
Along with his parents, William was preceded in death by a brother, Steven Hornyak.
Memorial Services will be held on Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m. in Trinity Lutheran Church, Stonewall, Texas, with Rev. Percy Smerek officiating. The family wishes to thank all of the caring and loving staff at Windcrest and the Palliative care team at HCM Hospice. We so appreciate your kindness and guidance.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Asso., American Heart Asso., or to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by the Schaetter Funeral Home of Fredericksburg.
Commented