Anthony Wayne Comeno, 26, of Knox, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 6, 2020, in Michigan City, Indiana.
He was born Oct. 26, 1993, in La Porte to Eric Comeno and Melissa (Jackson) Hamby.
Anthony worked for McDonald’s. He was a music lover and enjoyed 4-wheeling, gaming and long drives.
Surviving are his mother, Melissa (David) Hamby of Knox; father, Eric (Laura Grasch) Comeno of Knox; three children, Eleni Rager (6), Emilia Rager (4) and Jaxon Comeno (1), all of La Porte; two sisters, Korei Comeno of Westville and Dawn (Charles) Chilcutt of Rochester, Indiana; two brothers, Joshua (Nikki) Hamby of La Porte and Jesse Hamby of Knox; and grandparents, Larry (Linda Emerick) Jackson of Michigan City and Jerry (Jeraldine) Hoffer of Knox.
Preceding in death were his grandmother, Linda Jackson; and grandparents, Tony and Joyce Comeno.
Cremation will take place. Lakeview Funeral Home and Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte 219-362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Commented