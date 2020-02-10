Harry Skoczek, 86, of La Porte passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Miller's Health and Rehabilitation in La Porte.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Root Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Posey Chapel Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Thursday from 1-4 p.m. at the Root Funeral Home.
Harry was born March 3, 1933, in Utrecht, Holland, to the late Karl and Antonia (Stelmaszyk) Skoczek.
On Feb. 19, 1955, in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, he married Julianne N. (Nadoski) Skoszek, who passed away on March 10, 2015.
Surviving is one daughter, Marianne Skoczek of La Porte; one son, Harry (Dawn) Skoczek Jr. of La Porte; three grandchildren, Samantha, Alex and Amanda; one great-grandchild, Paige; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by one son, Herbert; one grandson, Steve; one sister, Ursula Gembala; and one brother, Gunther Skoczek.
Harry was a retired Units Manager from Sullair after 31 years of service.
He was a member of Queen of All Saints Church and Sullair Disconnect Club. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He loved to travel to China and Lima, Peru, to visit friends, build things (especially the cabin for his beloved wife), woodworking and was always willing to lend a hand to family and friends with their projects. He never slowed down and was always curious about what other projects people were doing around him. One of his greatest pleasures was riding his John Deere Tractor and being with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorials may be made to the Share Foundation for the Handicapped
Commented