Gerald J. Milcarek, 75, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at 1:08 p.m. in his home.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Gerald Schweitzer officiating. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Monday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
He was born March 2, 1944, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Frank J. and Tressie (Burnett) Milcarek, Sr. On May 27, 1986, in Michigan City, Indiana, he married Nancy J. Sorvollo, who preceded him on April 14, 2016.
Surviving are two daughters, Kim (Stan) Clark of North Liberty, Indiana, and Kathy Workman of Hobart, Indiana; son, Ben (Pam) Milcarek of Atlanta, Georgia; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Marilyn (Thomas) Block of South Bend, Indiana, Nancy Burns of Michigan City, Indiana, and Dorothy (Gerald) Biller of La Porte, Indiana; four brothers, John Milcarek of La Porte, Indiana, Frank (Cynthia) Milcarek, Jr. of English, Indiana, David (Nancy) Milcarek of La Porte, Indiana, and Thomas Milcarek of Hawaii; sister-in-law, Ruth Milcarek of Michigan City, Indiana; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Robert Burns.
Gerald had worked at Bethlehem Steel and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He enjoyed fishing and was active in the steel workers union as a griever. Gerald was a loving caretaker for his wife during her illness.
Contributions may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Chapter, 7301 Georgetown Road, Suite 112, Indianapolis, IN 46268 or to the Dunes Fellowship House, 211 E. 6th St., Michigan City, IN 46360.
