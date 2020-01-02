Mary Lou (Louise) Coulter, 89, of Westville passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
She was born July 5, 1930, in La Porte, Indiana, to James E. and Helen (Garwood) Coulter. She had one brother, James E. Coulter Jr., who died of a fatal heart attack at age 42.
After graduating from Westville High School, she attended William Woods College where she earned an Associates Arts degree. At age 25 she represented the United States in the Experiment in International Living and spent many summers living with a Dutch family in Haran, Holland. Mary Lou earned a Bachelors of Science degree in Social Services in 1952 and a Master of Arts degree in 1960, both from Indiana University. Employment included Program Director at the YWCA in South Bend and social worker and social worker supervisor in Public Welfare in Gary and South Bend. The last 25 years of her time working was as a school social worker for the Gary Public Schools. She also helped found the Westville Food Pantry. Mary Lou was a long time member of the Westville United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her cousin Mary Kay Rotzien Buchanan of California and numerous second cousins. She was also preceded in death by her parents, cousins Jack and Tom Rotzien, Barbara Walker and Richard and Michael Garwood.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, at the Westville United Methodist Church. Pastor Toby Guill will officiate. Burial will be in Westville Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at church.
Newhard Funeral Home in Westville is in charge of arrangements. www.newhardfuneralhome.com
Commented