Betty Jean (Smith) Tiebert passed away on Feb. 25, 2020, at the age of 89 at American Village Senior Care in Indianapolis. She was born Feb. 15, 1931, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Lester W. and A. Luerene Smith. A dedicated musician her entire life, Betty played violin with the Indianapolis Philharmonic for more than 50 years. She continued on with the orchestra as their historian.
Betty was an active church member her entire life, most recently at Bethany Lutheran Church. She also dedicated more than 10 years to teaching many children how to swim at the Central YMCA. Being a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend was most important to her.
Betty is survived by her four children, Norman (Donna) Tiebert, Bruce (Janet) Tiebert, Timothy (Kathie) Tiebert and Sharon Tiebert-Maddox (Chris Maddox); grandchildren, Meghan Pitcher Sibla (Mark Sibla), Amy Tiebert Doan (Shaun Doan), Elizabeth Pitcher, Jennifer Tiebert and Bryan Tiebert; and great-grandchildren, Aria Doan and Maxwell Sibla. Her loving husband of 63 years, Daniel Carl Tiebert, predeceased her in 2016.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, from 10 a.m.-noon, with a funeral service to follow at noon at Bethany Lutheran Church, 4702 S. E. St., Indianapolis, IN 46227. Interment will be on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at noon Indianapolis time and 11 a.m. Michigan City time in Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana.
Arrangements have been entrusted to G.H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Philharmonic Orchestra of Indianapolis, www.philharmonicindy.org. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com.
Commented