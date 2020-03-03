Lynn Euler, age 66, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away at VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso, Indiana, on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
He was born Nov. 26, 1953, in La Porte, Indiana, to Eugene and Elizabeth Euler. On Sept. 15, 1979, he married Alice Euler, who survives.
Lynn is also survived by his son, Anthony (Rachel) Euler; granddaughter, Elizabeth Euler; sister, Peggy Griffin; and brother, John Euler. He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Euler; and sister, Della.
Lynn retired from Bethlehem Steel. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, traveling, camping, fishing and any activity outdoors.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Lynn may be given to The American Diabetes Association.
To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www.Carlisle fh.com. 219-874-4214.
Commented