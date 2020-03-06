Charlotte Maxine Strickland, 76, of New Buffalo, Michigan, passed away peacefully at 7:05 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Franciscan Health Hospital, Michigan City, Indiana.
She was born July 15, 1943, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Wilbur and Dorothy (Gloy) Crynes.
Charlotte was a lifelong member and social hostess at Bible Baptist Church, New Buffalo. She enjoyed bird watching and puzzles, but especially enjoyed the time she spent with her grandkids.
On June 24, 1961, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married Charles Douglas Strickland, who preceded her in death Jan. 17, 2018.
Also preceding in death were her parents; two brothers, Daniel and Jerry Crynes; and four brothers-in-law, A.C. Rogers, Johnny Adams, Bob Saunders and Chico Perz.
Surviving are her four children, Bud Strickland of Three Oaks, Michigan, Bruce Strickland of New Buffalo, Michigan, Michelle (Mark) Wingard of New Buffalo, Michigan, and Missy (Dale) Reitz of Three Oaks, Michigan; four sisters, Bonnie Rogers of Tennessee, Kathy Adams of South Carolina, Debbie Saunders of Georgia and Penny Perz of Tennessee; two brothers, Ronald Crynes of Michigan and Alan Crynes of California; four grandchildren, Nikki, Christopher, Emily and Brianna; and one great-granddaughter, April.
A funeral celebrating her life will be held at noon (EST), Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Bible Baptist Church, 7 E. Clay St., New Buffalo, MI 49117 with Pastor James Bouslog officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held from 10 a.m. (EST) until time of service Wednesday at the church. Burial will follow the service at Pine Grove Cemetery, New Buffalo, Michigan. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, La Porte, Indiana, 219-362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Bible Baptist Church, 7 E. Clay St., New Buffalo, Michigan 49117 in memory of Charlotte Maxine Strickland.
