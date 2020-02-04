Linda Kay Patterson McLean, age 70, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Feb. 2, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her children.
She was born Jan. 28, 1950, in Michigan City, Indiana, and raised by her loving grandma, Julia Lillian Patterson, who has preceded her in death. On Oct. 7, 1987, Linda married Teddy McLean, who also preceded her death.
Linda is survived by her children, Bradley Gross, Tracey (Nicholas) Pollock, Julia Kay (Danny) Valdivieso, Rodney (Jenna) McLean and Andrea McLean; grandchildren, Annabelle, Leah, Savannah, Alyssa, Danie, Julia Jean, Ella, Alex, Maisen, Brady and Elle Kay; sisters, Janet (Philip) Latchford, Betsy (Randy) Poff, Carol (Johnie) Skeen and Susan (Jon) Stoltzfus; aunt, Nancy Patterson; and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by brother, Wayne Patterson; sister, Julia Ellen Patterson; parents, Glenn and Phyllis (Masters) Patterson; and biological mother, Patricia J. (Peters) Contini.
Per Linda’s request, private family services have already taken place.
Arrangements handled through Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home, 613 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360.
To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www.Carlisle fh.com. 219-874-4214.
