Pamela Kay Oselka, 74, of Bridgman (formerly of New Buffalo), passed away unexpectedly from complications of a stroke on Jan. 24, 2020. Services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at St. John United Church of Christ, 200 W. Buffalo St, New Buffalo at 11 a.m. Friends may visit with the family from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Sommerfeld Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Home, 15 N. Barton St., New Buffalo.
Pam was born on June 9, 1945, to Virgil and Elaine (Thomas) Mendenhall in Wichita, Kansas. After the family moved to Florida, she graduated from Largo High School in 1963. She then went on to graduate from Michigan State University, where she met her husband, Rolland Oselka. They were married on July 8, 1967. Pam taught school for many years and served on New Buffalo and Bridgman School Boards for a total of 26 years. Pam was active in La Leche League for many years and was also part of many community organizations. But to her, her most important role in life was wife, mother and grandmother.
Pam was a loving mother and grandmother to five daughters, four sons-in-law and 11 grandchildren. She loved the Lake Michigan beaches, traveling, playing games with her family and being a part of family events and celebrations.
Pam is survived by her husband of 52 years, Rolland Oselka; five daughters, Katharine Butler (Chad), Beth Stroup (Clay), Karla Walsworth (Eric), Keri Haskins (Erik), and Kelly Oselka; and 11 grandchildren, Hailey and Ryan Butler; Jacob, Lauren, Michael, and Joey Stroup; Eleanor and Wesley Walsworth; and Lillian, Reid, and Wade Haskins. She also is survived by her siblings, Terrell Mendenhall, Donna Steele and Curtis Mendenhall.
Memorials can be made to St. John United Church of Christ or a charity of your choosing.
