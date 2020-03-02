Christopher Bryan Jollief, age 41, passed away Feb. 26, 2020, in a terrible tragedy at his home at 555 Dewey St., Michigan City. Christopher was born May 28, 1978, in Henderson, Kentucky, to Margy and Jonathan Jollief. He is survived by his parents; his sister, Flanna McGowan and her husband Dave Hensrud; and several beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private service will be held for Christopher with a memorial service to be announced later.
Chris had an interesting high school career ending with a diploma from Oxford Academy in Westbrook, Connecticut. Shortly thereafter he went to work for Lake Industries Inc. in Michigan City where he started as an equipment operator and worked his way up to VP and office/plant manager.
Chris enjoyed skiing, paleontology, cars, his family and loved animals of all kinds, especially his cats.
He would be happy to know that memorial contributions were made to the Michiana Humane Society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home located at 613 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana.
