Anna Ida (Redamak) Bayor, 101, formerly of New Buffalo, now of Michigan City, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Arbors in Michigan City. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sommerfeld Chapel, 15 N. Barton St., New Buffalo, Michigan.
Anna was born on Sept. 4, 1918, in Harvey, Illinois, to the late George and Urty (Paulkot) Redamak. She was a 1936 graduate of New Buffalo High School. On July 14, 1945, in Chicago she married Edwin Bayor; he preceded her in death on July 12, 1984. Anna was a member of St. Luke United Lutheran Church in Michigan City.
Anna is survived by a nephew, Kenneth Hillman of Three Oaks; nieces, Brenda Phillips of St. Joseph and Nancy Pike of New Carlisle; and great-nieces, Julie Flick, Sara Mead, Amanda DesErmia and Nadean Burtzlaff. She is also preceded in death by nephew, Terry Redamak, and niece, Beverly Jones; brothers, George and John Redamak; and a sister, Elsie Hillman.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2:30 p.m., at Sommerfeld Chapel in New Buffalo, with Pastor Ruth Popkin officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in New Buffalo. Visitation with the family will precede the service from 2-2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke United Lutheran Church in Michigan City or to Harbor Light Hospice @ 1820 E. Day Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545. Friends may leave the family a message of condolence at www. sommerfeldchapel.com.
