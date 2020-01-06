Louis L. Wozniak March 2, 1936 - Jan. 5, 2020

Louis L. Wozniak, 83, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at 10:10 a.m. in Miller's Merry Manor Nursing Home, New Carlisle, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Pastor William Fine officiating. Private family Entombment will take place in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens Chapel of the Chimes Mausoleum, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation hours will be Friday from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
He was born March 2, 1936, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Joseph and Frances (Jaske) Wozniak. On Nov. 16, 1957, in Michigan City, Indiana, he married Helen Hartke, who survives in Michigan City, Indiana, along with son, Allan Lee (Kelly) Wozniak of Michigan City, Indiana, and daughter, Lisa Ann (Barry) Creager of La Porte, Indiana; four grandchildren, Jessica (Zachariah) Hughes, Joshua (Samantha) Wozniak, and Kelsey and Kyle Creager; and several nieces and nephews, including special nephew, Thomas (Theresa) Wozniak, and special niece, Lois (James) Sosinski. He was preceded in death his brother, Thomas Wozniak, and sister, Leona Levine.
Louis previously worked at Excelsior Bicycle Factory, City of Michigan City, as a truck driver, Budd Co., Gary, Indiana, and retired from Hedwin Corporation, La Porte, Indiana, in 1998. Lou enjoyed working in his yard, being with his family and his coffee at Station 801, Michigan City, Indiana.
Contributions may be made In Lieu of flowers. Please send any donations to Cure J.D.M. Foundation (Cure Juvenile Dermatomyositis for Kyle Creager), P.O. Box 457681, Baltimore, MD 21297 or to the Michiana Lions Club c/o 2399 Orchard Dr., Michigan City, IN 46360.
