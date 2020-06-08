Gertrude E. Wojciechowski, 92, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Gertrude was born Oct. 7, 1927, in New Carlisle, to the late Steve and Wanda (Julek) Marshall. On Oct. 2, 1948, in St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church in New Carlisle, Gertrude married the love of her life, Irvin Wojciechowski. Irvin preceded her in death on Sept. 14, 2017. She is also preceded in death by six sisters, Martha Paszek, Helen Wroblewski, Clara Mrozinski, Stephanie Marshall, Stella Janczak and Elsie Macias; and three brothers, Alex, Leo and Donald Marshall.
