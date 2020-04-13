Phyllis L. Neville, 79, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at 12:21 p.m. in Franciscan Health – Michigan City.
Private family services will be conducted. A public celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later date. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
She was born July 1, 1940, in Mount Vernon, Illinois, to the late John and Ella Mae (Harris) Wolfe. In 1959 she married Dwaine Scott Jr., who preceded her in 1973. On Aug. 17, 1996, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married Robert Neville, who survives in Michigan City, Indiana.
Also surviving are two sons, Rondell (Kathy) Scott of Michigan City, Indiana, and David (Connie) Scott of Winamac, Indiana; daughter, Darla (Scott) Raye of Valparaiso, Indiana; step-son, Michael Neville of Michigan city, Indiana; step-daughter, Lisa (Robert) Koumal of Vail, Arizona; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her brother, Clinton (Cecilia) Wolfe of Indiana.
Phyllis had worked at Al’s Supermarkets and was a member of the Delta Wives, Women of the Moose 935, Service League of Michigan City and the Michigan City Senior Center. She enjoyed cooking and shopping.
Contributions may be made to Service League of Michigan City, 301 E. Garfield St., Michigan City, IN 46360.
