Baby Arian Marie Neal, beloved daughter of Anthony T. Neal and Catrina L. Rose; sister to Mario, A’Zareyae, Nariah, Analyah; granddaughter to maternal grandmother, Linda Ohlwine; paternal grandmother, Deaunka Neal; paternal grandfather, Archie Jones; paternal great-grandparents, Elder William and Sherald Eckwood; and other loving family members and friends who are grieving the loss of this precious baby.
She was born into the arms of angels on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Porter Regional Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Willie Rose Jr.
Cremation has been entrusted to Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel. 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
