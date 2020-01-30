Robert “Bob” Sodders, 74, of Michigan City passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Life Care Center in Michigan City.
Funeral services will be held on Monday at 6 p.m. at the Root Funeral Home. Rev. Dennis Pickens will be officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Lima, Ohio. Viewing will be held on Monday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Bob was born Oct. 20, 1945, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Shelby and Juanita Sodders.
He married Doris Jean Jansen Sodders and she is surviving in Michigan City.
Also surviving are five children, Shelly (Pat) Childers, Sherry Sodders, Mary (Jesse) Pickens, Debbie (Rick) VanSickle and Ronald (Sally) Williams; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sharon (Gary) Pahl and Bonnie (Denny) Hunter; and several loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Bob is preceded in death by one daughter, Jill Scheller.
He was a retired automotive body man and also was a machinist.
He was a true car buff and a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Commented