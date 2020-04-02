Mary Meska, 89, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 2:16 a.m. in Franciscan Health – Michigan City.
Services will be announced. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
Mary Francis Fleming entered this world on April 9, 1930, as the child of Louise and George Fleming of Michigan City, Indiana. Because her grandparents owned a grocery store during the Great Depression, she learned to count her blessings.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Mona and Corrine; and brother Michael.
Mary departed this world at Franciscan Hospital on March 28, 2020, holding the hand of a loving daughter. While working as a candy girl at the Tivoli theater, she met Norman Dittmer, a Navy yeoman in WWII. He finished law school, while Mary became an Indiana Bell operator. They married on April 1, 1950. After his death in 1962, Mary moved their brood to a house on the dunes of Lake Shore Drive. There she raised her beach babies, Susan (Mark) Lauer, Champlin Minnesota, Daniel (Anne) Dittmer, Michigan City, Mona Dittmer and Patricia Dittmer, Michigan City. She also raised her younger brother Michael (Kathy) Fleming, Westville.
She married Frank Bishop in 1963, soon adding their beautiful daughters Bonnie and Debbie Bishop to the family. They have preceded her in death. In later years, Mary married Robert Meska, a retired Air Force veteran. They enjoyed wintering in Florida, golfing and spending time with friends at the VFW, where Mary was an auxiliary member. Mary loved to share a laugh, go to the lake, soak in the sunshine, play scrabble, watch the wheel, read, sew, crochet and cuddle up with her darling dachshund mix, Sasha. Mary had a happy heart, listening ear, generous spirit and found great joy in her close relationships with her children; grandchildren, Megan (Tyson) Lauer, (Minneapolis), Rachael Lauer (Champlin, Minnesota), Jessica, Andrew and Danielle Dittmer, (Michigan City), Katrina (Brandon) Steinhiser, (Michigan City); and great- grandchildren Kendra Lamberg, Natalia Brinker and Levi Dittmer. Mary will always be cherished as a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Washington Park Zoo, 115 Lake Shore Drive, Michigan City, IN 46360.
