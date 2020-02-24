Raymond J. Mizia, 83, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at 10:45 a.m. in Franciscan Health – Michigan City, Michigan City, Indiana.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1506 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Walter Ciesla officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, and from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana.
He was born Sept. 1, 1936, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Joseph and Josephine (Wolfe) Mizia. On July 26, 1958, in St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, in Michigan City, Indiana, he married Karen (DeWitt) Mizia, who survives in Michigan City.
Also surviving are three sons, Mark (Margaret) Mizia of La Porte, Indiana, Timothy (Anita) Mizia of La Porte, Indiana, and Steven (Ellen) Mizia of La Porte, Indiana; daughter, Laura (Wilfred) Spoon of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; 10 grandchildren; special-granddaughter, Amber; 11 great grandchildren; and two sisters, Angie Nevers of Michigan City, Indiana, and Joan (Edward) Budzinski of Minnesota. He was preceded in death by four sisters and one brother.
Raymond retired in 1994 after working for 38 years for the Ford Motor Company. He was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Michigan City, the D.A.V., and the St. Joseph Young Men’s Society. Raymond enjoyed fishing, golfing, camping and spending quality time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 6100 W. 96th St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, Indiana 46278.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
Commented