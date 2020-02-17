Renee M. Anderson, 53, of Michigan City passed away unexpectedly at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in her home.
She was born April 9, 1966, in Baltimore, Maryland, to George and Patricia (Buettner) Adey.
Renee was a bartender for 21 years at Rocks Lounge at Blue Chip Casino, Michigan City. She enjoyed her work, going with a smile on her face every day. Renee also enjoyed cooking, shopping and roller coasters and amusement parks. She especially enjoyed family gatherings, spending time with her grandchildren and sharing Christmas with her whole family. Renee was always happy and would light up a room when entering. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her father, George Adey of La Porte; three children, Jillian Adey, Janelle Anderson and Jacob Anderson, all of Michigan City; special son-in-law, Michael Rizzo of La Porte; Godfather, David Adey of Massachusetts; one sister, Becky (Keith) Gouge of Michigan City; two brothers, George (Suzie) Adey Jr. of Michigan City and Mark (Elizabeth) Adey of South Bend; four grandchildren, Evan and Sophie Rizzo and Austyn and Alayna Grigsby; nieces and nephew, Angela, Kay, Amie, Rachel, Heather, Jennifer, Benjamin, Amber and Amaryllis; and several great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.
Preceding her in death were her son, Joshua E. Adey; mother, Patricia Adey; and sister, Paula Bailey.
A funeral celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, 219-362-3100 with Pastor Dennis Pickens officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, and from 10 a.m. until time of service Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Pine Lake Cemetery, La Porte.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to her children, Jillian Adey, Janelle Anderson and Jacob Anderson.
