Mary Inita Hendershott, 73, of Michigan City passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Silver Birch in Michigan City.
Private family services will be held at the Root Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Saint Stanislaus Cemetery.
Mary was born Feb. 19, 1947, in Smithville, Tennessee, to the late Charlie C. and Hassie (Rigsby) Hullett.
Surviving is her loving daughter, Tammy (Scott) Harvel; three cherished grandchildren, Ariel Berrier, Destiny Harvel and Joshua Harvel; two sisters, Kathy (Herbie) Davenport and Thelma Neal; two brothers, Charles and Ralph Hullett; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Mary loved her daughter, grandkids and family very much. She always amazed everyone on the way she could remember everyone’s special days. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Commented