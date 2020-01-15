Chad Wayne Dyer Oct. 3, 1972 - Jan. 6, 2020

Chad Wayne Dyer, 47, of New Carlisle, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
He was born Oct. 3, 1972, in Hammond, Indiana, to Billy Joe and Diane Christine (Soulek) Dyer.
Chad was a senior account representative for Wesco Distribution for 12 years. He was a talented musician playing in various local bands. As a guitarist, Eddie Van Halen was his major influence. Chad loved his pets, Sophie, Leia, Minnie, Cabo and Chico. He was a fan of Notre Dame football and loved Star Wars.
Chad is now at peace with his Heavenly Father and will be deeply missed by his family who loved him dearly.
On July 4, 2003, in Las Vegas, Nevada, he married the love of his life, Julie Yuhouse, who preceded him in death Oct. 3, 2019.
Also preceding him in death were his grandparents.
Surviving are his parents, Billy and Diane Dyer of Michigan City; two sisters, Christine (Mike) Fogarty of Michigan City and Tamra (Mike) Martin of La Porte; one step son, Brandon Wykoff of Tulsa, Oklahoma; one step grandson, Ethan Wykoff; one niece, Alicia Fogarty; two nephews, Ryan (Hillary) Fogarty and Austin (Taylor) Martin; two great nephews, Owen Fogarty and Vann Martin; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Cremation will take place. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, 2506 Grape Road, Mishawaka, IN 46545 in memory of Chad Dyer.
