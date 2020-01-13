Margie Elizabeth Rogers Aug. 11, 1954 - Jan. 9, 2020

Margie Elizabeth Rogers, 65, of Rolling Prairie passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Memorial Hospital of South Bend.
Margie was born in Gary, Indiana, on Aug. 11, 1954, to George J. and Patsy (Sellers) Stavros.
On May 25, 1991, in La Porte, Indiana, she married Roy, who survives. Also surviving are her children, Julie (Brian) Vergin of La Porte, Ryan (Michelle) Rogers of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Phillip (Heidi) Steuer of La Porte, Rachelle (Ronnie) Bradshaw of Bismarck, Arkansas, Jamie (Jamie) Solmos of La Porte, and Rhiannon (J.D.) Davis of Dallas, Texas; 20 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Dorothy Brett of Mississippi, Tom (Gloria) Stavros of Sumova Resorts, Kenny (Crista) Stavros of Schneider, George "Bub" Stavros Jr. of Rolling Prairie, and Bill (Susie) Bogen of Seatle, Washington; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Katie Rogers; and sisters, Patty and Georgia.
Margie was an income tax preparer for many years at H&R Block. She also worked at Lighthouse Electrical, All Phase and Kirby Risk. She enjoyed gardening and feeding hummingbirds. Margie loved to dance and play BINGO. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family and recently had the joy of having great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
A time of visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital-Memorials Processing, 50 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38106-9959.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.cutlercares.com.
