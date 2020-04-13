Rose Ella Jozwiak, 77, of Rolling Prairie passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, April 10, 2020.
Rose was born on March 5, 1943, in La Porte, Indiana, to Oliver Leo and Ruby Della (Bennett) Cooley.
On June 2, 1962, in Rolling Prairie, Indiana, she married Jerome “Jerry” Jozwiak, who survives. Also surviving are her children, Donald (Dorrene) Jozwiak of Rolling Prairie, Theresa (George) Bladecki of Rolling Prairie, Phillip (Carla) Jozwiak of Hudson Lake, and Lina (Paul VanWanzeele) Jozwiak of New Carlisle; grandchildren, Debbie, Mike Lee, Stephanie, George III (Trey) Natalie, Bobbie, Amanda (Kelly) Webb, Mike Jerome, Samantha, Phillip Jr., Jessica (Corey) Paulsen, Craig Jr., Nathaniel, Bruce and Connor; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Oliver, Stacy, Jackie Jr., Alexandria, Elizabeth, Jay, Kali, Isabella, Johnathan, Brian, Audrina, Keiran, Correy, Sara, Danica, and Isla; siblings, Betty (William) Inman, William (Judy) Cooley, Leo Mae (Ed) Ritter, Thelma Cooley, Jerry Paul (Penni) Cooley, Gary (Sharron) Cooley, Orval (Karen) Cooley, Ida (Dave) Cook, Carl (Sharron) Cooley, Patti (Bruce) Vermilyer, Jeana Blake, and Timmy Cooley; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded by her parents; brother, Gary Wayne Cooley; and granddaughter, Natalie Bougher.
Rose worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Hamilton Grove. She operated her own business called Enlightened Journeys. Rose enjoyed quilting, gardening, bird watching, using her computer tablet and especially spending time with her family. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Lady Auxiliary VFW Post 9423 Rolling Prairie.
Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will take place with burial at St. John Kanty Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice Homecare, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383.
Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlercares.com
Commented