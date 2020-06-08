Sharon (Gallant) Lowry, age 60, of Michigan City, Indiana, lost her battle with leukemia on Friday, June 5, 2020. She was born Dec. 7, 1959, in Defiance, Ohio, to Robert and Eileen (Bish) Gallant, who preceded her in death.
On Feb. 22, 1985, she married Gary Lowry, the love of her life, who survives in Michigan City. Sharon is also survived by sons, Mark (Jen) Anderson and Chris (Erica McLean) Lowry; daughters, Monica Lowry and Jessica (Troy) O’Brien; brother, Richard (Tammy) Gallant; two sisters, Teresa Knotts and Jyll (Joe) Anderson; two granddaughters, Briana Lowry and Scarlett O’Brien; three grandsons, Evan Lowry, Jordan Slavutsky and Ryan Slavutsky; extended grandchildren, Emily, Joseph and Elizabeth Anderson; and Spike. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Gallant Jr.; sister, Dena Williamson; and granddaughter, Allison Rae O’Brien.
