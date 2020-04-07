Scott “Scotty” Schultz, 25, of Kouts passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
He was born May 24, 1994, in Valparaiso to Johnnie Schultz and Scott Klemp.
Scotty graduated from LaCrosse High School in 2012 and had been working as a Cook at Casey’s Gas Station in Valparaiso. He enjoyed going fishing and camping. Scotty will be remembered for his quiet nature and kind heart. He was a beloved son, grandson, brother and nephew who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his mother, Johnnie Schultz of Valparaiso; father, Scott Klemp of Kouts; sister, Katelynn Klemp of Kouts; grandparents, Diane and Albert Klemp of Kouts, and John Schultz of La Porte; and aunts and uncles, Michael and Jill Klemp and Rita Bernstein. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Dorothy McGinley and Catherine Garner.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic and current CDC regulations, a private funeral service will be held Thursday afternoon at Kosanke Funeral Home, Kouts, with a burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery, Kouts. A public celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
