Ronald L. Zygmuntowski (Ziggy), 73, of Twin Lake, Michigan, passed away May 10, 2020, at home. He was born May 19, 1946, in Michigan City, Indiana.
Ron graduated from Elston High School in 1964. After high school, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam in 1965. He lived in Florida for 30 years, returning to Michigan in 2016 to be close to his family. Ron loved sports, especially Notre Dame Football. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, collecting sports memorabilia and socializing with friends. He was known for his generous hospitality, quick wit and happy, kind, compassionate nature. He will be deeply missed.
