Irene Sayer, 96, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Catherine Kasper Home. Born in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Vincent and Victoria Urbanik.
Irene married Joseph Sayer on June 4, 1950, living most of their married life in Oak Lawn, Illinois, in 1979 they moved to Rolling Prairie. Joe died in 1982. Irene remained in her home until 2016 when a decline in health necessitated her move to the Kasper Home.
She was an active member of Sacred Heart Church in La Porte.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe; and siblings, Chester (Veronica) Urbanik, Marie (Ted) Konaszewski and Rich (Jean) Urbanik.
Private services will be held and burial will be in the Resurrection Cemetery in Justice, Illinois.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ, PO Box 1, Donaldson, IN 46513. Condolences may be sent to the family through the website: www.johnson-danielson.com
