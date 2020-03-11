Lola Mae Laughrey, age 82, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Aperion Care Arbors in Michigan City.
She was born on July 19, 1937, in Fairbury, Illinois, to Harry and Nancy Francis (Bennett) Scurlock, who preceded her in death.
Lola is survived by her children, Lynn Swanson, Charles Swanson and Steven (D.J.) Laughrey; grandchildren, Tricia (John) Winters, Richard (Amber) Morman, Angela (Troy) Hamilton, Chaz (Adina) Swanson, Grant Laughrey and Chase Laughrey; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Brody, Collin, Aubrie, Cayden, Cerena, Keil and Ross; and sister, Becky Rogers. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack Laughrey; son, Brian Swanson; and brother, Harry Scurlock Jr.
Lola was a member of Faith City Assembly of God in Michigan City. She enjoyed spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her little Pomeranian Max, who would sit by her and snuggle her feet. She also enjoyed being outside and tending her flower gardens in the summer.
Those wishing to pay their respects are invited to Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home located at 613 Washington St. Michigan City, IN 46360 on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 1-2 p.m.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Barnes officiating. Entombment will follow in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Lola may be given to Faith City Assembly of God located at 1314 S. Woodland Ave. Michigan City, IN 46360.
To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www.Carlislefh.com. 219-874-4214.
Commented