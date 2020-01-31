Linda J. Meadows, 70, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Goshen Hospital.
Linda was born on Aug. 2, 1949, in Marinette, Wisconsin, to Eahart and Gladys (Wayberg) Westlund.
On Aug. 30, 1969, in Michigan City she married Leslie D. Meadows, who preceded her in death. Surviving are her children, Deanna (Robert) Moyer of Beckley, West Virginia and Shane (Christina) Meadows of Hobart; four grandchildren, Jesse, Nathan, Andrew and Kayleen; brothers, Gene (Beverly) Westlund of Medaryville, Dewayne (Rita) Westlund of Westville, and David (Melissa) Westlund of Michigan City; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eahart and Gladys Westlund.
Linda worked for La Porte County for more than 30 years, before her retirement. She enjoyed quilting and attending country music concerts and book conventions.
Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte. A private family service will take place on Feb. 1, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Independent Cat Society, 4061 S. County Line Road, Westville, IN 46391.
