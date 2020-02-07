Jose Segovia, 73, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at 6:33 p.m. in Franciscan Health - Michigan City.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, with Pastor Dennis Pickens officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9-10 a.m. Thursday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
He was born Nov. 23, 1946, in Durango, Mexico, to the late Francisca Segovia.
Surviving are three daughters, Angela Jovanovic of Michigan City, Indiana, Lucero Segovia of Michigan City, Indiana, and Reyna (Tyler) Hough of Missouri; two sons, Jose Segovia, Jr. and Juan Segovia, both of Michigan City, Indiana; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Luisa Segovia of Memphis, Tennessee, Nina Fernandez of Fontana, California, and Irene (Miguel) Segovia of Fontana, California; best friend, Kenneth Hurt of Michigan City, Indiana; several nieces, nephews and cousin; and his special fur babies, Polar and Chewy.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Janice Brummett; sister, Rosa Vega; and brother, Jesus Segovia.
Jose retired from Teledyne Castings and also had worked at Weil McLain and Josam. He attended Full Gospel Church and loved being with his grandchildren. Jose enjoyed baseball and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Contributions may be made to the family of Jose Segovia in care of Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Inc., 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360.
