Avis Jean Phillips, referred to as “Jean,” 87, went to be with the Good Lord on March 26, 2020.
Jean was born May 2, 1932, in Epps, Louisiana, to Rufus and Lillian (Shows) Welch.
Jean was a Plainfield, Indiana, resident and former longtime resident in La Porte, Indiana. She passionately taught art for more than 30 years. Jean was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church in La Porte, and later in life, at Chapel Rock Christian Church, where she loved to sing in the choir. In her retired life, she taught origami to various classes her grandchildren were in throughout the years, wrote plays for Girls In Touch and helped lead an Alzheimer’s Support Group. Jean was lovingly referred to as “Mema” by her grandchildren and all the young people in their lives. She fiercely loved everyone she met and took an immediate interest in caring for them in any way she could. Jean loved Jesus above all else and sought to serve him every day by carrying out the greatest commandments, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind (…). love your neighbor as yourself,” Matthew 22:37-39. Jean was full of spunk, life and love and brought joy to all those around her.
Jean was predeceased by her husband, William Joseph Phillips in 2002. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Pieszchala (Tim) of San Antonio, Texas; son, Jim Phillips (Jennifer) of Plainfield, Indiana; four grandchildren, Kyle Leonard, Brandon Yohn (Katy), Erica Nunaley (Neal), and Michael Phillips (Julie); and nine great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center in La Porte, Indiana.
Due to current affairs, private family services will be held with burial following at Door Village Cemetery in La Porte, Indiana.
Please share condolences online at www.cutlercares.com where you may also view a tribute video honoring Jean.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer’s Association, 50 E. 91st St., Ste. 100, Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830 or The ALS Association, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022.
Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master’s happiness! Matthew 25:23
Share your master’s happiness until we meet again in Heaven.
