Janet Louise Yoder July 13, 1941-Dec. 29, 2019

Janet Yoder, 78, of Lakeville, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana.
Born July 13, 1941 in La Porte, Indiana, she is the daughter of Albert Prestin and Marguerite (Buss) Prestin.
Janet was a member of St. Matthews Catholic Church-South Bend, where she was a lector and was always available to serve dinners. Growing up in the Rolling Prairie area, Janet enjoyed gardening, flowers, and knew the location of every flower shop in town. She loved to travel, in fact, she lived in the Philippines and Germany for a time. She spent her winter months in Florida enjoying the abundant sunshine. Janet had a passion for baking, loved shoes and was active with the Antique rug hooking guild.
On Aug. 20, 2001, in The Cayman Islands, she married Larry Yoder, who survives. Janet was married to Richard “Lou” Carter on July 13, 1963, who is deceased.
She is also survived by her three daughters Andrea (Brian) Rudolph, Angela Hamilton, Annelise (Kelly) Bello; two step-sons, Chuck (Margaret) Yoder, Tony (Tanya) Yoder; three step-daughters, Meria Drews, Shelly (Dave) Buck, Chris (Mark) Bloom; sister, Jenice (George-Deceased) Senne; sister-in-law, Diane Prestin (Jerry-Deceased) ; six grandchildren, Heather, T.J., Tara, Hannah, Aaron, Carter and two great-grandchildren.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jerry Prestin.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana where the family will receive friends Thursday, Jan. 2 from 3-7 p.m. (CST). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Matthews Catholic Church in South Bend on Friday, Jan. 3 at 11 a.m. (EST), with Father Terry Fisher officiating. Cremation will follow with a private inurnment to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, you can donate to St Mathews Church, 1701 Miami St., South Bend, IN 46613 or American Cancer Society South Bend Chapter 535 West Edison Road South bend, IN 46601.
