Kathleen Kubsch, age 88, of Michigan City, Indiana, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
She was born in Michigan City to parents, Jack and Ovedia Werre who preceded her in death.
Kathleen is survived by loving husband, Neil Kubsch; children, Douglas Kubsch and Corrin Malnick; grandson, Brock (Jacki) Stormer; and brother, Jerry Werre of California.
Kathleen retired from the Medical Group in Michigan City. She was a faithful member of Evergreen Baptist Church. Kathleen was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Private services will take place at Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home located at 613 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Kathleen may be given to Evergreen Baptist Church, 2005 E. Coolspring Ave., Trail Creek, IN 46360.
