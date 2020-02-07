On Feb. 4, 2020, Shana Schultz passed away peacefully at the University of Chicago Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her father, Barnie McAfee. She is survived by her husband, Brenden Schultz of Westville; her mother, Shelia McAfee; two brothers, Garry and Scott Robbins, both of Michigan City; a nephew, Drevlin Robbins of Valparaiso; and two nieces, Brittney Robbins of Mississippi and Kaylee Brown of Alabama.
On Nov. 21, 1980, Shana was born to Barnie and Shelia McAfee in Columbus, Mississippi. Shana and Brenden were high school sweethearts and were married on Oct. 23, 1999. They had just celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary. Shana was a certified nursing assistant for two years before her first illness occurred, then continued to be a house wife. Shana wasn't able to have children so she was either aunt Shana, or mom to many close friends or neighborhood children, including Britney Lawson of Michigan City, to whom she gave her wedding rings before her passing.
Shana also had two dogs, Sassie and Carmella; a cat, Diva; and a rabbit named Brutus, who she loved dearly. A celebration of life will be held at a later time along with a cremation burial sometime this coming summer for immediate family.
