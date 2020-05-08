Sandra Kay McWhirter, 70, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away peacefully April 28, 2020, at Hope Hospice House, Cape Coral, Florida.
She was born June 30, 1949, in La Porte to Harry and Barbara Marks.
Updated: May 9, 2020 @ 5:58 pm
